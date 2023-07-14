New Suit - Copyright

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in California Southern District Court on behalf of Evox Productions. The suit targets auto repair software seller Mitchell1 for alleged use of the plaintiff's copyrighted photos outside the scope of a licensing agreement that granted the right to display the images as part of blog posts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01302, Evox productions, LLC v. Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC.

Automotive

July 14, 2023, 8:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Evox productions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Linger Jason

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro LLP

defendants

Mitchell Repair Information Company, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims