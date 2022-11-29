New Suit - Patent

Air Products & Chemicals, a Pennsylvania-based gas and chemicals company, and Greenlane Biogas US Corp. were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts two patents related to a process for separation of gases, was brought by Connolly Gallagher LLP and Tarter Krinsky & Drogin on behalf of Evonik Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01543, Evonik Operations GmbH et al v. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 29, 2022, 1:53 PM