Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Natures Nutra Co. to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Kurt K. Harris Esq. PC on behalf of EVIG LLC, contends that the defendants copied the trade dress and trademarked phrase of the plaintiff's nutritional supplement products. The case is 2:23-cv-00833, Evig, LLC v. Natures Nutra Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 26, 2023, 6:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Evig, LLC

defendants

Natures Nutra Company

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims