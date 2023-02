Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a trade dress lawsuit against Mister Brightside LLC d/b/a Simply Nature's Promise to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Kurt K. Harris on behalf of supplement company EVIG LLC, accuses the defendant of selling supplements in bottles with confusingly similar packaging. The case is 2:23-cv-00186, EVIG LLC v. Mister Brightside LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 03, 2023, 7:27 PM