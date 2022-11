New Suit - Contract

Health record solutions company Evident LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ida County and Iowa Community Hospital on Thursday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Maynard Cooper & Gale, accuses the defendants of wrongfully rescinding a contract for health record maintenance services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00451, Evident LLC v. Ida County et al.

Health Care

November 10, 2022, 7:30 PM