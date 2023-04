News From Law.com

Less than two weeks out from trial, those following Dominion Voting Systems' defamation case generally agree: the odds of avoiding a finding of actual malice aren't looking good for Fox News. Whether or not Fox News executives acted with actual malice is the main issue a jury is expected to address in the case, with Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis already settling the question of falsity in Dominion's favor in an opinion.

April 04, 2023

