EVICTED: McCarter & English Secures Victory for Clients Over...

McCarter & English attorneys secured a win for plaintiffs Cleaves & Siguenza Properties LLC in a bench trial involving the historic Cobbs Mill Inn in Weston, Connecticut. The defense has already filed an appeal. According to the judge's decision, the plaintiff purchased the Cobbs Mill Inn property at 12 Old Mill Road on Jan. 27, 2022. Shortly after the purchase, the defendants, Anthony Villano and Laura Friedman, occupied the property. But the plaintiffs served them on April 12, 2022 with a notice to quit possession, court documents said.

July 27, 2023, 5:57 PM

