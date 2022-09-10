Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hays Firm and Podhurst Orseck PA on behalf of Evi, individually, as special administrator of the Estate of Kolisun, accuses Boeing of manufacturing an aircraft with a defective automatic throttle computer which resulted in a Jan. 2021 Sriwijaya Air plane crash, presuming or confirming the death of 62 occupants. The case is 1:22-cv-04893, Evi v. The Boeing Company.

Aerospace & Defense

September 10, 2022, 10:03 AM