Removed To Federal Court

State Farm Insurance removed an insurance coverage class action to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith and other counsel, accuses State Farm of wrongfully denying uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage under personal auto policies on the basis of the 'household exclusion.' State Farm is represented by Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg and Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila. The case is 2:22-cv-04045, Eves v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.