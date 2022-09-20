Everythings Not Lost: Pushing Back Against Class Certificati...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily's "Best I've Ever Seen" series discusses class certification with Maura Monaghan of Debevoise & Plimpton. She said defendants should think through class cert issues from the get-go. "Even if you're in a situation where you're going to bifurcate discovery, for example, you want to be using the time that you're making your case with respect to the individual plaintiff to also cast a shadow down the road over what's going to happen to the class," she said.

Banking & Financial Services

September 20, 2022, 7:30 AM