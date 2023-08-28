Who Got The Work

Robert T. Stewart of Foley & Lardner have entered appearances for Angi Inc., Encor Solar and Lumin8 Holdings in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed July 14 in Nevada District Court by Lex Tecnica on behalf of EverySpace Construction. The complaint contends that the defendants used the plaintiff’s contractor license number without permission and misrepresented the source and quality of goods and services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, is 2:23-cv-01105, EverySpace Construction, LLC v. Encor Solar, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 28, 2023, 11:03 AM

EverySpace Construction, LLC

Lex Tecnica

Hall & Evans

Angi Inc.

Encor Solar, LLC

Lumin8 Holdings, LLC

Resnick & Louis, P.C.

Paul Acker

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract