In a ruling that could have national implications, New Jersey's attorney general has gotten a green light to investigate whether Smith & Wesson's marketing practices violate the state's Consumer Fraud Act. Smith & Wesson can't seek to quash the state's subpoena in federal court because it litigated the same points in a case in the Superior Court of New Jersey, U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin ruled.

New Jersey

December 28, 2022, 1:49 PM