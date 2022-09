News From Law.com

Uber's $100 million payment in overdue payroll taxes to New Jersey is a concession that its classification of ride-hailing drivers as independent contractors is vulnerable under the state's laws, some observers said. The company and a subsidiary, Rasier LLC, paid $78 million in past-due taxes and $22 million in penalties and interest to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Unemployment Trust Fund.

Gig Economy

September 14, 2022, 4:17 PM