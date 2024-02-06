Every Tool in the Box? Advisory Committee Hears Final Though...

News From Law.com

The Advisory Committee on Civil Rules heard final comments on Tuesday about the first proposed rule for multidistrict litigation. The proposed Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 16.1 is largely focused items to be discussed during the initial status conference, but many in the plaintiffs' bar raised concerns about the idea of a 'coordinating counsel' to make such critical decisions at the start of the litigation. Defense lawyers pushed for a rule, citing meritless cases in multidistrict litigation.

February 06, 2024, 5:11 PM

