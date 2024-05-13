Who Got The Work

Paul Willison of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for Pacific Market International d/b/a Stanley in a pending privacy class action. The case, filed March 28 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of sharing website visitors’ communications with Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 4:24-cv-01926, Everson v. Pacific Market International, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 13, 2024, 11:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Everson

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Pacific Market International, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims