New Suit - Employment

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and Coca-Cola were sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was denied eligible benefits from Coca-Cola due to a record of conflicting administrative errors relating to her disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02947, Everson et al v. The Coca-Cola Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 04, 2023, 5:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline R. Everson

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

The Coca-Cola Company

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA