Eversheds Sutherlands New Austin Office Boasts Prime Locatio...

To accommodate growth in Austin, Eversheds Sutherland lawyers moved into new space on Monday in the San Jacinto Center, a building located in the middle of downtown overlooking the Colorado River with easy access to the Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail.Location and office amenities were top of the list when the firm selected the building for the new office, which has space for more than double the 15 lawyers on site in Austin, said Nash Zogaib, office managing partner in Austin.

August 29, 2023, 7:21 PM

