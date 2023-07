News From Law.com International

Eversheds Sutherland's International has announced it has launched a formal cooperation agreement with Asia firm King & Wood Mallesons. The exclusive referral arrangement will see KWM will refer all future matters requiring legal advice in the UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America to Eversheds Sutherland, while Eversheds Sutherland clients requiring China advice will be referred to KWM.

July 20, 2023, 9:54 AM

