News From Law.com

Eversheds Sutherland is one of the latest law firms to stock up on talent in finance and restructuring, announcing three hires this week across different offices. The lawyer moves come amid growing economic concern in the U.S. and internationally, and as law firms across the Am Law 200 and the legal industry have been hiring in bankruptcy and finance practices this year.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 4:10 PM