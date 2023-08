News From Law.com

Eversheds Sutherland has hired Michael Lebovitz, the co-head of the international tax and transfer pricing team at Mayer Brown, as a partner in San Francisco.Lebovitz's arrival is "a significant step in our strategic and steady growth on the West Coast," providing deep experience for "our clients with complex international tax needs," Mark Wasserman, the co-CEO of Eversheds, said in a statement.

August 28, 2023, 9:00 AM

