Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Donovan Rose Nester removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against pharmacy benefits manager OptumRx, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth, to Illinois Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, brought on behalf of nearly 100 pharmacies, accuses OptumRX of manipulating the maximum allowable cost (MAC) for generic drug prescriptions in order to drive small, independent pharmacies out of business. The complaint was filed by Keith Short & Associates and the Jacobs Law Group. The case is 3:22-cv-02156, Evers Pharmacy Inc. et al. v. OptumRx Inc.