Matthew C. Wolfe, Samuel G. Bernstein and Maveric R. Searle from Shook, Hardy & Bacon have entered appearances for First Merchants Bank in a pending data breach class action arising from a May 2023 data breach. The action, filed July 25 in Indiana Southern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, accuses the defendant of failing to protect the personal identifiable information of its customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker, is 1:23-cv-01287, Everling v. First Merchants Bank.
Banking & Financial Services
September 08, 2023, 7:41 AM