New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court against First Merchants Bank arising from a May 2023 data breach. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of failing to protect the personally identifiable information of customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01287, Everling v. First Merchants Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 4:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Calab Everling

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

First Merchants Bank

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims