New Suit

Bressler, Amery & Ross filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Everlake Assurance. The complaint names Wendolyn Dam and Chinh Tran as claimants in connection with a life insurance coverage dispute. The case is 4:23-cv-01254, Everlake Assurance Company v. Tran et al.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Everlake Assurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bressler, Amery & Ross

defendants

Chinh Tran

Wendolyn Dam

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute