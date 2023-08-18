Who Got The Work

William R. Tellado of Sills Cummis & Gross has entered an appearance for AYC Naturals in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed July 20 in New Jersey District Court by Cole Schotz on behalf of Evergreen USA, a food and beverage company which sells bite-sized, chocolate-filled waffle cones under the name 'Just the Fun Part,' accuses the defendant of creating marketplace confusion by selling similar waffle cones under the name 'Just the Tip!' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:23-cv-03880, Evergreen USA LLC v. Ayc Naturals LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 18, 2023, 7:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Evergreen USA LLC

Plaintiffs

Cole Schotz

defendants

Ayc Naturals LLC

defendant counsels

Sills Cummis & Gross

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims