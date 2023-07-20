Evergreen USA, a food and beverage company which sells bite-sized, chocolate-filled waffle cones under the name 'Just the Fun Part,' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against AYC Naturals on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Cole Schotz, accuses the defendant of creating marketplace confusion by selling similar waffle cones under the name 'Just the Tip!' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03880, Evergreen USA LLC v. AYC Naturals LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 20, 2023, 6:44 PM