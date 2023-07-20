New Suit - Trademark

Evergreen USA, a food and beverage company which sells bite-sized, chocolate-filled waffle cones under the name 'Just the Fun Part,' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against AYC Naturals on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Cole Schotz, accuses the defendant of creating marketplace confusion by selling similar waffle cones under the name 'Just the Tip!' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03880, Evergreen USA LLC v. AYC Naturals LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 20, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Evergreen USA LLC

Plaintiffs

Cole Schotz

defendants

Ayc Naturals LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims