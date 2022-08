Who Got The Work

Cooley partners Adam Gershenson and Adam Pivovar and associate Dustin Knight are defending 3M in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts a patent related to non-polluting aerosol adhesives, was filed May 27 in Massachusetts District Court by Robins Kaplan on behalf of Evergreen Adhesives Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr., is 1:22-cv-10821, Evergreen Adhesives, Inc. v. 3M Company et al.