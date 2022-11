Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Monday removed a complaint for declaratory relief against Zurich American Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Innocent Law Firm on behalf of Everett J. Prescott Inc., seeks to declare that Zurich has a duty to indemnify the plaintiff for water damage caused by a failed HVAC system. The case is 8:22-cv-02601, Everett J Prescott Inc v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 5:14 AM