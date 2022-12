New Suit

White and Williams filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Everest National Insurance. The suit, claiming 'substantial' water damages due to defective plumbing fixtures, brings claims against Costa Fruit & Produce Co. and Employees on Demand Agency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12136, Everest National Insurance Company v. Employees on Demand Agency, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 7:10 PM