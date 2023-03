New Suit

Fox News, MSNBC, the New York Times Company, the Washington Post and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00498, Evenstad v. Lynden et al.

March 03, 2023, 6:01 AM