News From Law.com

Perkins Coie, facing a difficult economic landscape and the fallout from the departure of 70 lawyers, including 10 partners, that left the firm in August of 2021, managed to keep the engine running in a difficult 2022, growing its revenue to a new high of $1.16 billion, or a 0.7% increase.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 13, 2023, 3:48 PM

nature of claim: /