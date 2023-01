Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilkins Gire PLLC on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Hodge Law Firm and Lindsey Law on behalf of Eric Eveland and Roxanne Eveland. The case is 4:23-cv-00222, Eveland et al v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 4:07 PM