New Suit - Trademark

Miles & Stockbridge filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Evapco Inc., a manufacturer of HVAC and refrigeration products. The suit targets Environ LLC, Mechanical Products Southwest LLC and Frank Schmitt for continuing to use Evapco's trademarks and propriety information after termination of their sales representative and services contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03375, Evapco, Inc. v. Mechanical Products Southwest, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 30, 2022, 6:31 PM