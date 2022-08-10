New Suit

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a medical device company, and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Tressler on behalf of Evanston Insurance Company, seeks a declaratory judgment that plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify Zimmer Biomet in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00642, Evanston Insurance Company v. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc et al.

Health Care

August 10, 2022, 7:48 AM