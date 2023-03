New Suit

Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, sued Ballymore Medical Management Inc. Friday in Maryland District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case was brought by Dykema Gossett. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00738, Evanston Insurance Company v. Wexford Health Sources, Inc. et al.

March 17, 2023, 3:49 PM

Evanston Insurance Company

Dykema Gossett

Ballymore Medical Management Inc.

See party text below Sharon Bost

The Bantry Group Corporation

Wexford Health Sources, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute