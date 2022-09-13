New Suit - Product Liability

Evanston Insurance, a subsidiary of Markel, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Vapor Lounge and other defendants on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that Evanston has no duty to defend or indemnify the Vapor Lounge in an underlying product liability lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-07832, Evanston Insurance Co. v. Vapor Lounge LLC et al.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 6:14 PM