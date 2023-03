New Suit

Evanston Insurance, a Markel company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gartner+Bloom, names Sheet Metal Masters and other claimants in connection with a dispute over a contract with the U.S. Navy. The case is 3:23-cv-05257, Evanston Insurance Company v. Sheet Metal Masters Inc et al.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 3:36 PM