New Suit

Evanston Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Virginia-based insurance and investment company Markel, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit names Salamons Home Improvement Inc. and Patricio Najera Altamirano in connection with commercial general liability claims stemming from an underlying personal injury suit. The lawsuit was filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-07911, Evanston Insurance Company v. Salamons Home Improvement, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 5:20 AM