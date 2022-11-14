New Suit - Insurance

Evanston Insurance Co., a Markel subsidiary, sued playground inspection company Safeplay By Design and other defendants Monday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, filed by Clyde & Co., seeks declaratory judgment that the insurer has no duty to indemnify Safeplay with respect to litigation pertaining to a slide that was certified as industry compliant by Safeplay. The suit contends that the litigation falls under a 'Professional Liability' exclusion. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08325, Evanston Insurance Company v. Safeplay By Design et al.

November 14, 2022, 10:12 PM