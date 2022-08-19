New Suit

Evanston Insurance Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Markel, sued NexGen Pharmaceuticals Thursday in Texas Northern District Court over a coverage dispute. The suit, brought by Clyde & Co., seeks a declaration that the insurer is not obligated to defend or indemnify NextGen for claims arising from alleged errors in filling a veterinary prescription. The suit asserts that while NexGen is the ultimate successor in interest to the named insured through acquisition, the defendant did not comply with the policy's change in control requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for NextGen. The case is 4:22-cv-00720, Evanston Insurance Company v. NexGen Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 9:26 AM