New Suit

Evanston Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Virginia-based insurance and investment company Markel, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit names Maestro Contracting Inc. and other defendants in connection with commercial general liability claims stemming from an underlying personal injury suit. The lawsuit was filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05583, Evanston Insurance Company v. Maestro Contracting Incorporated et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 5:34 AM