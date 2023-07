New Suit - Insurance

Evanston Insurance, a Markel company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan, names Koster Properties and other claimants in connection with an underlying lawsuit seeking $1 million for claims of severe injuries caused by a fire. The case is 3:23-cv-01598, Evanston Insurance Company v. Koster Properties, Ltd. et al.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Evanston Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP

defendants

Alonzo Gallaread

Koster Mgt., LLC

Koster Properties, Ltd.

Robert Koster

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute