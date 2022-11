New Suit

Evanston Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Markel, sued Burlington Insurance Company Friday in New Jersey District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Freeman, Mathis & Gary, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the insurance companies in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06580, Evanston Insurance Company v. Burlington Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 11, 2022, 7:31 PM