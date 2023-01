New Suit

Evanston Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lisa Brady and Trenton Gartman on Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Swift Currie Mcghee & Heirs, seeks a declaration that Evanston has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants for attorneys' fees awarded in an underlying Section 1983 lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00106, Evanston Insurance Co. v. Brady et al.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 7:29 PM