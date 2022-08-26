New Suit

Evanston Insurance Company, a Markel subsidiary, sued AAA Crains Auto Salvage LLC Friday in Texas Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, brought by Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Evanston in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00767, Evanston Insurance Company v. AAA Crains Auto Salvage, LLC.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 7:09 PM