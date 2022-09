Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Williams Fuhrman & Gourley on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Walgreens to Idaho District Court. The suit was filed by the Rossman Law Group on behalf of Jane Evans, who allegedly suffered injuries due to an incorrectly-filled prescription. The case is 1:22-cv-00380, Evans v. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. et al.

September 02, 2022, 6:33 PM