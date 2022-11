New Suit - Employment Class Action

UPS was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages to delivery drivers, was brought by Prime Legal LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06596, Evans v. United Parcel Service.

Transportation & Logistics

November 23, 2022, 7:00 PM