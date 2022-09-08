New Suit

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and other counsel filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Derrick Evans, a civil rights and environmental justice advocate. The suit accuses the Huffington Post of falsely asserting that the plaintiff had helped arrange the delivery of cocaine which resulted in the death of David Kennedy, the son of late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. A similar suit was filed by the plaintiff in New York Southern District Court in May of this year. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01180, Evans v. The Huffington Post.com, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 08, 2022, 3:43 PM