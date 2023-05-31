Lawyers at Wells, Marble & Hurst on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual subsidiary Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for underinsured motorist claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Corban Gunn PLLC on behalf of Vickey D. Evans. The case is 1:23-cv-00133, Evans v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
May 31, 2023, 4:17 PM