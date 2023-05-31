Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wells, Marble & Hurst on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual subsidiary Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for underinsured motorist claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Corban Gunn PLLC on behalf of Vickey D. Evans. The case is 1:23-cv-00133, Evans v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Vickey D. Evans

Plaintiffs

Corban Gunn, PLLC

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

John and Jane Does A, B, C, & D

Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois

defendant counsels

Wells Marble Hurst

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute