New Suit

Ensign Group, a network of nursing and assisted living service providers, and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Nebraska District Court. The case was brought by Reed Law Offices on behalf of the Estate of Mary I. Wilson, who died after allegedly suffering multiple injuries due to staff negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-00423, Evans v. Southside Healthcare, Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 08, 2022, 3:28 PM